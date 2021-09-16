Tunisia: TBCC to Hold Regional Roadshow in Sfax to Explore Potential of Region

15 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian-British Chamber of Commerce (TBCC) will be holding a Regional Roadshow Series, with the next destination being Sfax on Thursday. The aim is to "promote exchange and bring people and businesses closer together while exploring the potential of the regions and contributing in capitalising on their assets."

President of the Tunisian-British Chamber of Commerce, Jed Mrabet said in a statement to TAP a dozen businessmen from the Executive Board of the Chamber are currently visiting the governorate of Sfax to review opportunities in the region to boost Tunisian-British economic and trade cooperation.

He said that the British market is focusing after the Brexit much on technology industries which are available at the Technology Technopark of Sfax.

The TBCC seeks to expand the network of Tunisian-British business relations, mainly based in the capital to other governorates of great economic and regional interest, Mrabet pointed out. The Roadshows will later be organised in the governorates of Bizerte (October 14, 2021) and Sousse (December 4, 2021).

