Tunisia: Siliana - 18 Sub-Saharan Migrants Arrested for Illegally Crossing Tunisian-Algerian Border

15 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Eighteen sub-Saharan migrants were arrested on Wednesday by units of the National Guard while trying to illegally cross the Tunisian-Algerian border, a security source told TAP correspondent.

Aged between 16 and 36 years, these individuals held Senegalese, Cameroonian, Guinean and Malian nationality. They were about to enter illegally the Tunisian soil with the help of a group of smugglers to then head to the capital Tunis and other cities along the coast with the intention of joining the European coast, according to the same source.

After consultation with the Public Prosecutor's Office, the individuals in question have been placed in custody by the National Guards and legal action will be taken against them.

