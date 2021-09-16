Malawi: Alliance One Tobacco Renovates Kamuzu Central Hospital's Paediatric Section

Management of Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) has commended tobacco buying and processing company Alliance One Tobacco Malawi Limited for renovating the entire children ward at the Capital city's based referral hospital a development that has improved both hygiene of patients and staff at the medical facility.

KCH's deputy director Dr. Calolyn Mwalwanda made the remarks during the official handover of the renovated ward as well as the ablution block which the company has also constructed at the hospital worth K30 million as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program in the country.

According to Dr. Mwalwanda, the children's ward is the most overwhelmed department at the hospital as it always accommodates between 400-600 admitted patients and their guardians every week hence issues of hygiene becomes a burden in that ward.

"As you are aware KCH is the referral hospital for all the nine District Hospitals in the central region and as a result we are always overwhelmed with high numbers of referral cases every week especially at our paediatric ward hence issues of hygiene becomes a challenge," said Mwalwanda.

The KCH deputy director also commended Alliance One Tobacco for constructing an ablution block at the ward which she said would ease congestion especially for guardians of patients whenever they want to bath or relieve themselves.

"On behalf of the entire hospital's management, I would like also to commend your kind gesture of constructing toilets and bathrooms here at the children's ward. This is one of the busiest departments and most of our clients stay here for over a month hence we needed more of such facilities to ease unnecessary congestion," she said.

In her remarks Corporate Affairs Manager for Alliance One Tobacco Malawi Fran Malila said her company decided to renovate the children ward at the hospital after noting that it is one of the busiest departments as it receives most referral cases comparing to other departments.

Malila further said that her company has been assisting the hospital in a number of areas for the past seven years as part of its corporate social responsibility program under the thematic areas of health as well as water and sanitation among others.

"Our company has a strong relationship with Kamuzu Central Hospital as we have been helping it in a number of areas for the past seven years as part of our corporate social responsibility program across the country," said Malila.

According to Malila, the coming in of the Covid 19 pandemic has increased further the burden which hospitals including KCH experiences in treating patients and she therefore call upon other companies and organizations to assist hospitals in the country so that they can continue helping patients suffering from other diseases.

"As with the rest of the world, Malawi is also experiencing the Covid 19 pandemic and hospitals including KCH have been severely hit. However we must never forget that hospitals still treat patients suffering from other diseases hence our company decided to assist the paediatric section here at KCH," Malila said.