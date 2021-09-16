Africa: Airlink Named Most Punctual Airline in Southern Africa

Airlink, the independent regional airline, has been ranked as South Africa's most punctual airline, based on its 98% average on-time performance for the year-to-date, according to the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

This puts Airlink on track to repeat its 2020 top ranking when its overall on-time performance was consistenly better than 96%.

"It proves that there is always room for improvement. On-time performance is crucial for our customers who rely on Airlink for their business and leisure travel in the region, including those connecting with our expanding list of long-haul partner airlines. The reliability of our service has helped to fuel demand for our flights. As a result of our steady growth, Airlink now provides its hallmark service on mainline routes in addition to serving our traditional base of smaller cities and towns. Today, our fleet of over 50 aircraft serve more than 45 destinations across the widest network of all airlines in the region," explained Airlink CEO and managing director Rodger Foster.

"Similarly, cargo shippers depend on Airlink to ensure their goods reach their markets on time and in pristine condition," he added.

According to ACSA's recent scores, Airlink achieved a 98.11% score for August 2021 and for the overall year to date for its flights departing and arriving at all ACSA-managed airports. To be classified as "on-time", departures and arrivals have to occur within 15 minutes of their published schedule. "This performance is a testament to our laser focus on providing excellent and reliable service. It also reflects the dedication and hard work of our partners and service providers in giving our customers a frictionless travel experience," said Foster. Airlink was established in 1992, and it is an independent, full-service premium and privately-owned airline.

It offers travellers a wide choice of flights across its comprehensive network of southern African destinations, which it serves with a fleet of more than 50 modern jetliners.

Like its industrious sunbird icon, in 2019, Airlink carried more than two million customers on more than 63 000 flights.

Currently, its network includes more than 45 destinations in 12 African countries and St Helena Island. Airlink's flight schedule is regularly updated and reflects the effects of Covid-19 and associated travel restrictions - and as such, flights serving Madagascar and St Helena Island will resume when the current travel restrictions are lifted.