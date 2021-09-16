Namibia: New Club Promoting Namibian Wines

Of all the products Namibia is known for, wine is not really on the list. Now, the Windhoek Wine Club feels it is time to introduce locally made wines to Namibians and to the world.

Hence, the Club has embarked on a campaign called the 'Road to Discovering Namibian Wine'.

According to president of the Club Iyaloo Magongo, the campaign was initiated to take a closer look into the heart of local wineries, naturally with the aim of introducing Namibians to homemade wines.

"The programme of this campaign is to create exposure for wine growers and the vineyards in Namibia. A visit to a vineyard remains a unique experience that allows wine enthusiasts to combine discovery of new wines with explorations of a region. The club focuses on creating exposure to this vineyards by creating trips, organising pop up stalls and offering wine tastings events merely focussing on putting Namibian wine brands on the map," said Magongo.

The campaign is set to kick off on 2 October, commencing with a trip to the Thonningi Wine Cellar.

"All wine connoisseurs have been invited to tag along for the journey of getting to know our locally produced wines and putting it out there into the market," said Magono.

The Windhoek Wine Club also promotes wine connoisseurs by bringing together Namibian wine lovers to savour quality vintages in each other's company.

Currently, Namibia has a limited number of four commercial wineries.

These are the Thonningii Wine Cellar, nestled in the Otavi Mountain Valley; Erongo Mountain Winery, situated close to Omaruru; Neuras Wine & Wildlife Estate at the foot of the Naukluft Mountains, and Tsumeb Winery, situated in Tsumeb, where they produce fine crafted wine.