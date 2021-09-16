Liberia: Arcelor Mittal Steel Taken to Court

The Former Senate Pro-Temporary of the Liberian Senate Gbehzohngar Milton Findley has taken issue with the Management of Mittal Steel (Liberia) Holding Limited, represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Maurilio Boteho over alleged bridge of concession agreement.

Findley on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 filed 18 count petition for declaratory judgement before the Second Judicial Circuit Court of Grand Bassa County against Mittal Steel preying that the honorable Court to render judgement against the company for failing to meet up with its responsibility as indicated in the agreement.

He wants the court to ensure that Mittal Steel abides and complies with Articles; schedule a production schedule, appendixes H and G as well as to include all other provisions stipulated within the concession which he claimed the company has not followed.

Additional; Findley's petition is further requesting that the honorable Court to Order Mittal Steel to pay all remaining payments and benefits or contributions required by the Concession to make to the People of Liberia, to include Grand Bassa County where the Petitioner, Findley Resides.



Findley's petition for declaratory judgement further said; "Rule all costs of these proceedings against Respondent and grant unto Petitioners other and further reliefs as in such matters, and as is made and provided by law.

Finley indicated that he is a citizen of Grand Bassa County and has the right to enjoy the rights and privileges accorded to every citizen and resident of the County.

According to him, under the social contract, the rights contained in the Constitution of Liberia as well as statutory rights, guaranteed by the Constitution for all citizens are accorded to him as a matter of law and fact under the laws of the Republic of Liberia.

The former senate pro-tempt holds that he has the right and authority under the Constitution of Liberia as a citizen and resident of Grand Bassa County, therefore, any contract or agreement entered into by the Government of Liberia obligating a Concessionaire to accord certain defined rights to him as a citizen and people of Grand Bassa County.

According to him, the petition is the proper remedy sought, the court has the legal authority to declare the rights of the Petitioner and every other Liberian citizen the rights accrued and have been denied by agreement, statute, and the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

Findley also relied on Chapter 43, Section 43 of the Civil Procedure Law of Liberia, Liberia Code of Laws Revised, Volume 1, Title 1, which provides the rights of the Petitioner to seek remedy and the declaration of rights before that honorable Court.

The law suit comes barely less than a week after the company signed the third amended Mineral Development Agreement. This is the first time for anyone to take AML to court since it started operations in Liberia 2005. No one from the company was available to comment.