Liberia: Dr. Cassell Developments Are Deceptive

-The Embattled National Chairman of the newest opposition People Liberation Party (PLP) Wilmot Paye has alleged that the funder and political leader of the PLP Dr. Daniel Cassell developmental projects are all link to his personal interest describing such as action of deception.

Mr. Paye said most of Dr. Cassell's projects are focus on his businesses that he is running in Liberia that include transportation, mining , farming among others .

Speaking Monday on the State Radio the LPL Political Leader Dr. Cassell said he and the party have under taken lots of developmental projects in Margibi, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa and Montserrado counties respectively.

According to him, the LPL undertook through his support construction of a farm to market road and bridge in Margibi including market.

Dr. Cassell further said the LPL through him, constructed a road within Grand Cape Mount County.

The LPL Political leader also disclosed that he has awarded scholarships to numerous Liberians across the country including the availability of low cost of transportation through his buses for Liberians who are face with serious economic constrained.

But the embattle Chairman Paye who was appointed by Dr. Cassell , and was removed by him , Paye alleged that Dr. Cassell registrar the various buses in his brother in law name, an action that he differ with Dr. Cassell describing it as deception and corruption .

He said the road that Dr. Cassell constructed in John Logan Town in Grand Bassa County is going to his mining project including Grand Cape respectively.

Additionally, Mr. Paye narrated that the bridge project that was undertaken by Dr. Cassell in Margibi County is linking to his farm project and not only because of the country.

Paye said he differ with the LPL Political leader on the principle of honesty ,stressing that Dr. Cassell is working in deception.