South Africa: Gauteng Cogta and Human Settlements Portfolio Committee Encourages Voting in Upcoming Local Government Elections

press release

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance & Human Settlements calls on all citizens of Gauteng to actively participate and vote in the upcoming 5th Local Government elections scheduled for 1 November 2021.

The Portfolio Committee is responsible for conducting oversight on local government, and in exercising its mandate the Portfolio Committee believes there is a need for accelerated and effective delivery of municipal services to communities. Poor performance, poor service delivery, maladministration, alleged corrupt and unethical conduct by officials are amongst some of the challenges widely reported on within the various municipalities. Participating in the upcoming local government elections empowers communities to elect their own local government representatives and contribute towards improved service delivery.

The country as a whole has recently suffered several setbacks, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic; the upcoming elections present an opportunity to change direction and rebuild communities. It is the right as well as responsibility of each South African citizen to vote; and as future leaders, young people are particularly encouraged to register and vote to shape government. The Electoral Commission has announced 18th and 19th September 2021 as the official Voter Registration dates. All first-time voters, and those who have changed their places of residence since the previous Local Government Elections are urged not to miss the opportunity to register to vote.

The platform for online registrations is: https://registertovote.elections.org.za/Welcome .