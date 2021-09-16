South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Hosts for Intra-African Trade Fair, 14 to 16 Sept

press release

KwaZulu-Natal gears up to host the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) with a series of country roadshows which will culminate in the signing of the hosting agreement in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal is steaming ahead with preparations to host the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) which will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC from 15-21 November 2021.

A high powered delegation led by the former President of Nigeria, H.E Olusegun Obasanjo will, on Thursday the 16th of September 2021, descend on the province for a signing ceremony. The ceremony to be held at the ICC in Durban will be preceded by Roadshows in Johannesburg and Cape Town. These will be held as follows:

14 September 2021 - Johannesburg Roadshow at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westcliffe from 09h00

15 September 2021 Cape Town Roadshow - at The Radisson, Waterfront from 09h00

16 September 2021 Signing Ceremony at Durban ICC from 14h00 followed by the Roadshow at 16h00

Former President Obasanjo, is the chairman of the Advisory Council of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021). He will be joined by the KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, the President of Afreximbank Prof. Benedict Oramah, African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining H.E Mr. Albert Muchanga; Secretary general of the AfCFTA H.E Wamkele Mene, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Mr. Ravi Pillay and Mayor of the Ethekwini Municipality Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, in the signing ceremony.

The Advisory Council will discuss preparatory arrangements and review progress made thus far. The Covid-19 pandemic has been identified as one of the major factors that will determine how the event is held this year.

The IATF2021 is positioned as a unique and valuable platform for businesses to explore an integrated African market of over 1.2 billion people with a combined GDP of over US$2.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

As such the theme for this year's event is Building bridges for a successful AfCFTA, a clear focus on a single market for goods and services across 55 countries which is aimed at boosting trade and investment.

The KwaZulu-Natal IAFT2021 event is expected to generate over $40 billion in trade and investment deals, attended by over 5 000 conference participants, 10 000 visitors and buyers and over 1 100 exhibitors.

The event is organized by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and hosted by Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.