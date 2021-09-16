Nigeria: Tagging IPOB, Other Separatist Groups As Terrorists - Gbaja's Remarks Signposts Low Level of Intellectualism - Afenifere

When contacted, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, said that the view expressed by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila signposts the low level of intellectualism in the hallowed corridors of power in Nigeria.

Afenifere's National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi said: "If an informed person had spoken in the manner that the fourth citizen in Nigeria spoke, one might excuse him or her. But for a person of Gbajabiamila's status to have spoken the way he did is not only disappointing and unfortunate, it is frightening. Frightening because it gives us an insight into what the thinking of those at the helms of affairs currently is.

How, for God's sake, can any reasonable person liken those who are advocating for self-determination to Boko Haram, ISWAP etc, who have demonstrated that they are unrepentant terrorists? Terrorists, who are not only deriving joy in killing and maiming, but are not hiding their desire to overrun the country.

"Yes, some youths, especially in the South East, may be over reaching themselves under the guise of enforcing IPOB's sit-at-home order, but likening them to avowed terrorists amounted to playing to the gallery.

"Bringing self determination agitators in the South West into the calculation worsened the matter for Gbajabiamila. At what time and in what circumstance did the pronouncements and activities of Yoruba nation advocates were indicative of criminality?

"It is unfortunate that Gbajabiamila, a lawyer, could be so uncouth in the way he describes self determination advocates.

"The way Gbajabiamila spoke tends to suggest that he wanted to sound like a 'good boy' to some unknown people.

"Afenifere advises the government under President Muhammadu Buhari not to entertain the thought of outlawing self-determination advocates or tag them as terrorists or as 'enemies of the state'. For, doing so would not only be counter-productive, it would amount to dissipating energy on a mere scratch while leaving leprosy to fester."