West Africa: ECOWAS Leaders Meet in Accra Today On the Political Situation in Guinea

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened an Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in Guinea. The Summit will hold in Accra, on September 16, 2021.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held a Virtual Extraordinary Summit on September 8, 2021, on the political situation in Guinea. After the Summit, a high-level delegation was deployed to Guinea to access the situation and report back to the Heads of State.

The Heads of State will be considering and discussing the situation during the Extraordinary Summit.

The meeting of the ECIWAS heads of state comes days after Guinea's military junta began consultations with political, religious, and business leaders on Tuesday which they say will lead to the formation of a transitional government following the coup that ousted President Alpha Conde on Sept. 5.

In a short address, coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, a special forces commander and former French Foreign Legionnaire, urged attendees to "not repeat the errors of the past" when building a new system of governance.

Meanwhile, President George Manneh Weah has departed Monrovia for the extraordinary session of West African Heads of State and Government in Accra, Ghana.

An Executive Mansion release says President Weah left the country early Wednesday, 15 September 2021 for the extraordinary session.

During the session slated for 16 September 2021, President Weah and his West African counterparts will review the report of the High-Level Mission to Guinea by the chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

The West African leaders are expected to issue a communique after their deliberations.

In the absence of the President, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mawine Diggs will act as chair of the cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and via telephone with the President.