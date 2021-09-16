Rwanda: Speaker Assures Liberian Students in Rwanda

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has assured Liberians living and studying in Rwanda of the Government of Liberia's continual commitment and support towards their educational endeavors.

The Speaker, who is heading a legislative delegation to the Republic of Rwanda told his compatriots that their desire to acquire advanced education cannot be washed away by the Weah Administration because it is the foremost priority.

"The Legislature will continue to appropriate and allot more budgetary support towards the educational sector and you can depend on us that your concerns will be addressed upon our arrival back home." The Maryland Lawmaker said.

He spoke recently at the University Of Lay Adventist Of Kigali when members of the Liberian students' community presented a petition, outlining their plights in relation to the lack of support and delayed payment of their school fees and stipend.

Meanwhile, the Speaker provided one year scholarships to five high performing students in Rwanda.

Members of the Legislative delegation include; Acarous Gray, Chairman on Executive, Johnson Gwaikolo, Chairman on Rules, Orders, and Administration, and Mathew Zarzar, Co-chair on Ways, Means, Finance & Development Planning, respectively.

The delegation left Liberia on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, to honor an invitation from the Speaker of the Parliament of Rwanda, Rt. Hon. Mukabalisa Donatille, to strengthen Legislative relations between both parliaments.