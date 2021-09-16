Liberia: Arcelormittal Award Scholarships to 8 Liberians

16 September 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson And Jonathan Browne

ArcelorMittal Liberia has launched a program marking the formal signing of MOUs between its Advanced Academic Studies Scholarship (AAASS) and Cycle VI AAASS beneficiaries, awarding scholarships to eight Liberians.

Chief Executive Mr. Simon Wandke says it's a privilege for eight Liberians to be recognized and selected among thousands of applicants.

He informed the beneficiaries that they are leaving home for faraway countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, respectively to further their studies.

Those awarded the scholarships during Wednesday's ceremony at the Royal Hotel in Monrovia include Augustine Weah, Janneh Dukuly, Mamadee Kamara, Emmanuel Gbafore, Tim Telyon, Thomas Gmamlue, Leo Kla Wilson, and Abigail Nanon.

They are pursuing master's degrees in various disciplines, including occupational safety and health, environmental engineering, sustainable development and biodiversity conservation, electrical and electronic engineering, highway & transport engineering, amongst others.

Mr. Wandke encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity and form networks that they might need later in life.

"This is the time to gain experience, come back and make a future brighter and brighter for Liberia", he notes.

Also speaking, a representative from the bureau of student services at the ministry of education who was part of the vetting process congratulates the eight beneficiaries for their preferment, adding that it was a pleasure working with a wonderful group of professionals of Liberians.

A representative of the national bureau of concession lauds the ArcelorMittal Liberia Management for the opportunity and cautions the beneficiaries to make maximum use so that upon returning home after their studies, they will be of help to the country.

AML head of corporate services Sam Stevequoh said he was pleased to be a part of an organization that is changing the narrative around how opportunities are given to young people, saying "It doesn't always have to be with business as usual."

He cautions them to take their studies serious and to serve as ambassadors not just for ArcelorMittal, but Liberia.

Meanwhile, the eight beneficiaries applaud the Management of ArcelorMittal for offering them scholarships to pursue higher education.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X