Liberia: Arcelormittal Award Scholarships to 8 Liberians

ArcelorMittal Liberia has launched a program marking the formal signing of MOUs between its Advanced Academic Studies Scholarship (AAASS) and Cycle VI AAASS beneficiaries, awarding scholarships to eight Liberians.

Chief Executive Mr. Simon Wandke says it's a privilege for eight Liberians to be recognized and selected among thousands of applicants.

He informed the beneficiaries that they are leaving home for faraway countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, respectively to further their studies.

Those awarded the scholarships during Wednesday's ceremony at the Royal Hotel in Monrovia include Augustine Weah, Janneh Dukuly, Mamadee Kamara, Emmanuel Gbafore, Tim Telyon, Thomas Gmamlue, Leo Kla Wilson, and Abigail Nanon.

They are pursuing master's degrees in various disciplines, including occupational safety and health, environmental engineering, sustainable development and biodiversity conservation, electrical and electronic engineering, highway & transport engineering, amongst others.

Mr. Wandke encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity and form networks that they might need later in life.

"This is the time to gain experience, come back and make a future brighter and brighter for Liberia", he notes.

Also speaking, a representative from the bureau of student services at the ministry of education who was part of the vetting process congratulates the eight beneficiaries for their preferment, adding that it was a pleasure working with a wonderful group of professionals of Liberians.

A representative of the national bureau of concession lauds the ArcelorMittal Liberia Management for the opportunity and cautions the beneficiaries to make maximum use so that upon returning home after their studies, they will be of help to the country.

AML head of corporate services Sam Stevequoh said he was pleased to be a part of an organization that is changing the narrative around how opportunities are given to young people, saying "It doesn't always have to be with business as usual."

He cautions them to take their studies serious and to serve as ambassadors not just for ArcelorMittal, but Liberia.

Meanwhile, the eight beneficiaries applaud the Management of ArcelorMittal for offering them scholarships to pursue higher education.