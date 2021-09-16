Liberia: Team Gongloe Categorically Refutes Talk of Gongloe, Cummings Merger

Team Gongloe has refuted media speculations concerning a potential merger between Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe and the Alternative National Congress political leader Alexander Cummings for a possible 2023 ticket.

"The unsubstantiated online account built from the question buzzed phones of multitudes that join and participate in ongoing work of Team Gongloe to convince the public to elect Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe President of Liberia, 2023." A stamen released by the Gongloe team said.

The group narrated that while it is journalistic worldwide to quote sources deemed impeccable or reliable, reaching or cross-checking hints with individuals or organizations linked to a piece of news story lends added credibility to sources quoted.

The group noted that the online publication erred when it deliberately appeared deliberately to mislead, misinform, distract and confuse Liberians that long for a triumphant and prosperous Motherland.

"Therefore, Team Gongloe categorically refutes the purported talk of the political marriage knowing it is not being contemplated and shall not be. The publication is not good enough to sway the Movement to the point it would miss its compass and focus to see Cllr. Gongloe governs the country based on the Law, and his values of integrity, honesty, accountability, and transparency - the hallmark of the more than 33 years he has served the public." The statement concluded.