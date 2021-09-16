South Africa: Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Invites Nominations for Gauteng Sports Awards

Closing date approaching to submit nominations for Gauteng Sports Awards
Deadline is fast looming to submit nominations in the Gauteng Sport Awards (GSA) 2020/21. Nominees and/or their agents have until this Friday, 17 September to forward their submissions before closing.
Forms are still accessible and downloadable from www.gauteng.gov.za or through the link https://bit.ly/3jBsnVb.
A total 19 categories are up for grabs in this year's edition with 3 new/revised categories introduced one of which necessitated by having to go online due to existing Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
The 3 new categories are the 'Online/Virtual Sport or Recreation programme implemented'; the 'aMaYanga-Yanga athlete of the year', and 'Sport Federation of the Year'.
The online sport and recreation category includes among others, E-Gaming and others implemented through virtual platforms. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and regulations many organisers were forced to seek new ways to implement their programmes and resorted to online platforms
It will be awarded to the best programme produced and implemented virtually which assisted sport and recreation to continue, thereby benefitting athletes and/or the public amid the lockdown.
The second category is the 'aMayangayanga' which targets young athletes below the age of 14. It seeks to recognize newly discovered individuals (male/ female including those with disability) who show potential in terms of performance and participation.
The other category is 'Sport Federation of the Year' which is aimed at awarding a Federation that provided a clear plan of growing and developing sport in the province. Also to be considered are The Federation's achievements over the last year and innovative ways of ensuring Sport continued amid the pandemic.
Nomination forms can be Submitted as follows:
Email (electronic): SportsAwards@gauteng.gov.za
Physical Area and Address
Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation-Head Office (JHB) - 35 Rissik Street Johannesburg, Surrey House
North Corridor (Tshwane) - 111 Swaan Street, East Lynne
South Corridor (Sedibeng) CCMA Building, Cnr Kruger and Edward Street
East Corridor (Ekurhuleni) - Faranani Multipurpose Centre, Modjadji street, Tsakane, 1548
West Corridor (West Rand) - Corner Bram and Retief street, Toekomsrus Stadium
Gauteng Sport Confederation - Gauteng Sport House- Johannesburg Stadium
Categories:
Sport Personality of the Year
Sportsman of the Year
Sportswoman of the Year
Sports Team of the Year
Disabled Sportswoman of the Year
Disabled Sportsman of the Year
Disabled Sport Team of the Year
Coach of the Year
Most Promising athlete of the Year
Technical Official of Year
Sport Federation of the Year
Administrator of the Year
Amayanga -Yanga athlete of the year
Sport Fan of the Year
Community based Sport and Recreation programme of the year
Online sport or recreation programme implemented (include e-gaming) (new)
Sports Journalist of the year (print, radio, television)
Sport media of the Year (Community media)
Lifetime Achievement Award (chosen by MEC)