South Africa: Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina Criss-Crosses Kwazulu-Natal to Restore Investments and Business Confidence

press release

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Nomalungelo Gina has been criss-crossing the KwaZulu-Natal province engaging communities, businesses and investors in restoring business confidence in the economy of the province. Deputy Minister Gina met with Coral International and other retail store owners to map out a way forward in creating a safe environment for investors and businesses.

In her opening address, Gina emphasised the importance of constructive participation of all stakeholders in resolving and reopening of the economic nodes in the province.

"The objective of these meeting is to craft a strategic path towards the re-opening, re-building, re-setting and re-employing of workers who have lost their jobs due to the Red July incidents. Given the subdued decline in the overall economic outlook of the country, all stakeholders need to continuously engage in the prioritisation and expediting of the resolution of any existing concerns in public, private and community fronts," said Gina.

Gina said she was encouraged by the private sector's willingness to step in and come up with speedy solutions to help resolve the adverse outcome of the July unrests.

"Having witnessed the plight of affected communities and businesses, I will fast-track the process of conscientising our sister departments on the need to respond urgently to the highlighted concerns here today. These matters will be taken back to responsible Cabinet committees so that such matters are attended to through dedicated collaboration," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of the private business present, Mr Mahomed Omar assured government of continued support and commitment in investing in the economy of KwaZulu-Natal by the private sector.

"We remain resolute in our investment commitments to the people of the province and the country. However, our earnest appeal to government is to have commensurate relief packages that will enable business to deal with the dissipation of businesses affected by both Covid-19 and the destruction of businesses that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. As an example, our property portfolio continue to see an exodus of businesses, through closure or seeking rental holidays. Business alone cannot afford to offer these without a direct support of relief or reduction of municipality rates and revenues. Failure to resolve these timeously will result in huge job losses and disinvestments," said Omar.

Business representatives in attendance were grateful for the initiative of the dtic to engage all interest of investments and community to attain a sustainable socio-economic development. They further expressed that these bilateral engagements with government will prevent undue closure of businesses and permanent unemployment amongst people.

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Nomalungelo Gina (far right) during her meeting with businesspeople in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.