Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 48,000 Jab Appointments Missed On Sep.15

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 48,145 people honoured their jab appointments out of 116,718 text message invites sent on September 15, the Health Ministry's figures released Wednesday evening show.

77,361 were called to get the first shot but only 16,766 people got inoculated, and 39,357 were called for the boosters and only 31,379 honoured their appointments.

A total of 6,960,639 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered so far, including 4,591,859 first doses and 2,368,790 boosters, the Health Ministry said.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 3,086,499 and is as follows: 2,368,790 received two doses, 321,274 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 396,435 had one jab as they were infected before.

6,113,809 people registered on Evax.tn platform until September 15 to book vaccination appointments, the ministry adds.