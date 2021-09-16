Nigeria: Police Arrest Two for Offering Bribes for Release of Suspects

<i>Police say they had earlier arrested an armed robbery suspect and a suspected cultist with a locally-made double barrel gun and three cartridges.</sub>

The police in <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/484976-lagos-govt-dpr-clash-over-siting-of-tank-farms-in-residential-areas.html">Lagos</a> have arrested two suspects for offering bribes to the police to secure the release of suspects in police detention.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lagos">Lagos</a> police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ajisebutu said the suspects, Adariku Sunday and Folorunsho Akeem, were arrested by operatives attached to Area J Command, Elemoro, while seeking the release of a suspected armed robber and a cultist respectively.

The spokesperson said the police earlier arrested an armed robbery suspect and a suspected cultist with a locally-made double barrel gun and three cartridges.

"The armed robbery suspect, Alabi Timothy 'm' aged 23, resident of 9, Baale Street, Majek, Ajah, was arrested at about 0030hrs of 4/9/2021 at General Paint, Garden area, Lekki during a routine stop and search by the police.

"A locally-made double barrel gun and two live cartridges including an expended cartridge concealed in a bag were recovered from the suspect.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Similarly, a self-confessed cultist, Badmus Toheed (male), 22, who belongs to the Aye Confraternity was arrested with a live cartridge in the General Paint ghetto area, Ajah at about 0045hrs of 4th September, 2021. The suspect confessed that he was initiated into the Aye Confraternity sometime in June 2021," the police said.

Mr Ajisebutu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said after their arrest, two men approached the police and offered bribes for their release.

"While Adariku Sunday 'm', 34, resident of 66, Henry Smith Close, Abidjan GRA, Ajah offered the sum of N400,000 bribe in cash to secure the release of the robbery suspect, Folorunso Akeem, (m), 43, offered the sum of N100, 000 cash to secure the release of the suspected cultist," the statement reads.

Mr Ajisebutu said the police officers in charge of the cases, who were "determined to ensure justice through thorough investigation, rejected the bribe" and detained the bribe-offering suspects.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, commended the professionalism and uncompromising act of the police officers and urged other officers to emulate them.

Mr Odumosu directed that the case be transferred to the Command's Tactical Team for further investigation and prosecution of the suspects.