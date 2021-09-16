Morocco: Remains of Two Moroccan Truck Drivers Killed in Mali to Be Repatriated On Thursday

Bamako — The mortal remains of the two Moroccan truck drivers killed Saturday in a cowardly and barbaric attack by unidentified gunmen in the commune of Didiéni, Mali, will be repatriated on Thursday, said the Moroccan embassy in Bamako.

The bodies of the two victims will be transferred to the city of Agadir via the Mohammed V international airport in Casablanca.

On this occasion, the Moroccan embassy in Mali reiterated its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, adding that the driver, who was injured in this attack, is still receiving the health necessary healthcare at a clinic in the Malian capital and that his condition is improving.

Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdoulaye Diop, received Monday the Moroccan ambassador to Mali, Hassan Naciri, and strongly condemned, on behalf of the transitional President, the Head of State, H.E. Colonel Assimi Goita, and the government, this cowardly and barbaric attack.

The Malian minister had also informed the Moroccan ambassador that since the attack, the ministries in charge of security, defense and health have taken all the appropriate measures, expressing the commitment of Malian authorities to do their best to arrest the authors of the attack and bring them to justice.