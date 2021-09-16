Morocco: Remains of Two Moroccan Truck Drivers Killed in Mali to Be Repatriated On Thursday

15 September 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Bamako — The mortal remains of the two Moroccan truck drivers killed Saturday in a cowardly and barbaric attack by unidentified gunmen in the commune of Didiéni, Mali, will be repatriated on Thursday, said the Moroccan embassy in Bamako.

The bodies of the two victims will be transferred to the city of Agadir via the Mohammed V international airport in Casablanca.

On this occasion, the Moroccan embassy in Mali reiterated its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, adding that the driver, who was injured in this attack, is still receiving the health necessary healthcare at a clinic in the Malian capital and that his condition is improving.

Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdoulaye Diop, received Monday the Moroccan ambassador to Mali, Hassan Naciri, and strongly condemned, on behalf of the transitional President, the Head of State, H.E. Colonel Assimi Goita, and the government, this cowardly and barbaric attack.

The Malian minister had also informed the Moroccan ambassador that since the attack, the ministries in charge of security, defense and health have taken all the appropriate measures, expressing the commitment of Malian authorities to do their best to arrest the authors of the attack and bring them to justice.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X