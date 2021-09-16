Rwanda: Mukura Set Top 4 Target for 2021/22 Season

Mukura Victory Sport (VS) have set an ambitious target of finishing inside the top four teams in the 2021/22 season which kicks off in October.

The Chief Executive Officer of Mukura VS, Jerome Gasana told Times Sport that they have tasked new head coach Ruremesha Emmanuel to make sure the club finish in the top 4 or win the Peace cup.

The club started pre-season training last week with 19 players including 6 new players but the number has since increased.

"We started pre-season last week and there are about 30 players training now. Some include new recruits and those that we are testing to see if we can sign them up," Gasana said.

The new players include three Burundians, one Ghanaian and 2 players from Democratic Republic of Congo (Congo). More players are expected to jet into the country soon.

Some of the positions the club wants to strengthen in are attacking positions, and a goalkeeper.

Emmanuel Ruremesha, Mukura head coach, told Times Sport that the club is waiting on a goalkeeper from Uganda, one striker from Ghana and an attacking midfielder from Nigeria.

"For us to finish in the top 4, we need quality players and we are expecting them to arrive before next week. Although our target is top 4, we will not necessarily limit ourselves to that, we can even finish as runners-up," Ruremesha said.

The Southern based club will take on Bugesera FC in a friendly game before the end of this week and are also lining up friendlies with Gorilla FC, Kiyovu Sport before the league starts.