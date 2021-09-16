Rwanda: Basketball - Reg Coach Sets Sights On League Trophy

Maxime Mwiseneza, the Assistant coach of Rwanda Energy Group Basketball (REG) has insisted that the club's focus is to win the 2020/2021 basketball national league title.

After a long layoff due to the covid-19 pandemic, action is set to resume on September 17 when the second round of the league returns.

"This year we have added new strong players because we want to go out for the title," said Mwiseneza in an interview with Times Sport.

"For now, we will focus on the remaining games in our group. We have four games to play in the second round."

He acknowledged that the title race is still open, noting that he does not expect Patriots to easily give up on the title.

He noted though, that his players would step up for the challenge.

The local basketball league for this season is organised in a tournament format, with two groups A and B, after which there will be quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals.

By the time the league was halted earlier this year, REG were leading Group B with 10 points, APR were second with 8, and IPRC-Huye was third place with 8 points.

REG has not won the league title since 2017 when they made history by clinching the championship in their maiden season in the league.

BAL qualifiers are expected to start in October this year, and this means that the local league will be concluded before the qualifiers start.

Full Squad:

Parfait Ishimwe, Prince Muhizi, Kami Kabange, Patrick Nshyizirungu, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Olivier Shyaka, Benjamin Makengerwa, Herve Ikishatse,Pascal Niyonkuru,Theoneste Gatsinzi, Lionnel Hakizimana, Elia Kaje, Beleck Bell, Christian Gatambira, Adonis Filer, Dogget Quinton Meddrick and Post Keanau Dennis.

