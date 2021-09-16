Cameroon: Women's African Volleyball Championship - Cameroon Sails Through to Semi-Finals

The Lionesses picked their qualification ticket after they beat Burundi 3-0 sets in their third group game yesterday, September 15, 2021 at the Kigali Arena.

The national women's volleyball team have progressed to the semi-final stage of the ongoing African Women's Volleyball championship in Kigali, Rwanda. The Lionesses picked their qualification ticket after they beat Burundi 3-0 sets in their third group game yesterday, September 15, 2021 at the Kigali Arena. The defending champions began by dominating the game from the start with a good show of experience. The Burundians fought back and even led the game but not for long. The Cameroonians however came up stronger and had full control of the game with powerful spikes and smashes from pointers like Simone Bikatal, Grace Bikatal, Estelle Adiana, Blamdai Carine, Ngameni Davina, among others.

The girls of Coach Jean René Akono put up a good performance with brilliant hits and excellent serves to humble Burundians 25-15 in the first set. The second and the third sets were not different as the Lionesses continued with good reception and calculated blocks. The Lionesses were more technical as compared to their Burundian counterparts in the defence as well as in the attack. Cameroon won the second set 25-14 and the third 25-14. It took the Lionesses one hour to beat the Burundians. The victory means that Cameroon has already moved out of the group stage even before playing their last group game against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prior to the final, Cameroon will play their last group game against the DR Congo on Friday, September 17, 2021. The semi-finals will take place on Saturday September 18 and the final on Sunday September 19, 2021. Cameroon is in group B with Kenya, Burundi, DR Congo and Tunisia. In their first outing, the Lionesses beat Kenya 3-0 sets and they beat Tunisia 3-0 sets in the second game. In Group A, Rwanda has equally qualified for the semi-finals after they beat Nigeria 3-0 sets (25-22, 25-23, 25-23) to grab the semi-final ticket on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.