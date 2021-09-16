Sierra Leone: Clerk of Parliament Blasted

The West African Parliamentary Press Corp (WAPPC) has condemned the recent reconstitution exercise of the Sierra-Leonean Press Gallery leadership by the Office of the Clerk of Parliament, Hon. Paran Tarawally.

In September last month, the administration of Parliament interfered into the activities of journalists covering parliament by selecting an interim body which they wanted to work with, annulling the authentic Parliamentary Press Gallery Executive on the basis that Parliament has right to select journalist covering its activities.

On the other hand, SLAJ disagreed with the selection made by the administration of Parliament on the basis that they had no right to interfere into the activities of journalists, but rather just to recognize them.

According to a letter sent to the Clerk of the Sierra Leone Parliament, Hon. Paran Umar Tarawally, dated 9th September, the act done does not only interferes with the independence of the media and undermines press freedom, but also speaks poorly of the integrity of Parliament to entrench democratic ideals in its day-to-day dealing with the media and the public.

The letter states that the announcement on 27th July, 2021 on the reconstitution of the parliamentary press gallery leadership pursuant to Standing Order 80 of the House Rules of Procedure and in the absence of any election, violates Article 32 under Section VII of the document that sought to uphold the Rule of Law, Human Right and Good Governance entered into by member states.

The said document states that, "good governance and press freedom are essential for preserving social justice, preventing conflict, guaranteeing political stability and peace and for strengthening democracy".

"Accordingly, in keeping with our responsibilities as a professional body charged with regulating the professional conduct of Parliamentary Journalists in the West African sub-region, we express our interest to set in motion the necessary machineries that would lead to a final resolution of all pending issues between parliament and the Press Gallery, and immediately see to the conduct of a transparent election to produce a new Executive for the latter three months from now" the letter stated.

The letter however concluded that 'while hoping to work with the Sierra-Leonean Parliament to ensure a seamless transition by the Interim Exco, as well as strengthen harmonious professional relationship between the Legislature and Reporters, it would be good that the office of Clerk of Parliament kindly accept the assurance of their highest regards.