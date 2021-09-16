Liberia: LACC Warns Public Officials Against Breaching Security Protocols At the Commission

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission has warned public officials coming to the Commission for investigation to be in strict compliance with security regulations at the country's anti-graft office.

The LACC in a statement said it will not tolerate public officials attempting to force their way into the premises of the Commission with armed bodyguards and battle cries.

This stern warning comes a day after the Managing Director of the National Port Authority, Mr. Bill Twehway was called by the Commission for investigation in connection over his alleged link to the dubious transfer of US$300,000 from the Port of Buchanan by the then Manager and the awarding of a contract to a company which his brother had 50 percent shares.

Though the LACC did not make any specific reference, insiders informed FrontPageAfrica that the Commission was compelled to issue the statement cautioning public officials from going for questioning with bodyguards and battle criers after Mr. Twehway bulldozed his way in with his bodyguards against the advice of the investigators.

"The LACC says these irresponsible attitudes have the propensity to place the leadership and investigators of the Commission in harm's way and suppress the outcome of investigative processes. The Commission has again reminded public officials of its mandate as enshrined in the Act and emphasized that it will not be intimidated by these actions."

According to the LACC, those going for investigation must go only with their lawyers.

Meanwhile, the LACC remains tight-lipped on the Mr. Twehway Tuesday's appearance.

Mr. Twehway came under the spotlight again when a FrontPageAfrica investigation unearthed that he awarded the loading contract at the port of Buchanan to his brother, Peter Twehway, who is believed to fronting for he, Bill Twehway.

FrontPageAfrica attained and published the articles of incorporation of the company, Creative Developers Inc. which Mr. Twehway's brother own 50 per cent shares. The Deputy Comptroller at the Port, Mr. Christian D. Brownell also owns 20 percent shares, Sidiki Fofana, 20 percent while the sister of the vice chair of the LACC, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala own 10 percent shares.

Under Mr. Bill Twehway's leadership, the company received contracts amounting to over US$500,000.

The document in the possession of FrontPageAfrica shows that CDI which was incorporated on July 15, 2020 and signed an MOU with the NPA for the contract less than one month after its incorporation is largely owned by Mr. Peter Twehway, who is believed to be the brother of Mr. Bill Twehway.

Peter Twehway is also the Operations Manager for Global Tracking Management Service, a company managing the Container Tracking Numbers for the NPA. He is assigned at the Port of Buchanan.

Sources within the NPA had earlier informed FrontPageAfrica (FPA) that Cllr. Kanio Bai-Gbala along with Mr. Bill Twehway, Mr. Brownell and Mr. Fofana, established the company and allegedly used funds from the NPA and purchased a loading machine (966 Loader) for the company and awarded the loading contract at the Port of Buchanan to themselves.

Cllr. Gbala informed FrontPageAfrica that he is not a shareholder of the Creative Developers Inc. (CDI) but stated, "I bought shares in Creative Developers on behalf of my younger sister, Zarylee Gbala upon being invited by my friend Sidiki Fofana who established the company and is the CEO."

While Sidiki Fofana in a statement asserted that the prior to the existence of the CDI, in the absence of investment capital, he sold valuable personal properties to raise tens of thousands of dollars to enhance the firm's administrative and operational capacity, and purchased machines needed to hit the ground running.

Fofana: "I was also blessed to form partnership with another Liberian who has been in the business for a long time. He provided additional machines and experience making our operations one of the best in the port history."

Upon the publication of the contract which suggest conflict of interest, Cllr. Gbala took a leave of absence from the LACC. According to him, his decision is intended to give

"While I am absolutely convinced that I have committed no legal wrong nor violated any conflict of interest provision of our laws, I believe it is necessary that I take this leave of absence in order to allow the independent and professional men of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to undertake a speedy and impartial investigation into this matter without any public perception of bias or impartially."