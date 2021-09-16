Nigeria: Lagos Commissioner's Wife, Olatunji-Bello, Is LASU's New VC

Mrs Olatunji-Bello is the wife of the Lagos State Commissioner for environment and water resources, Olatunji Bello.

A professor of Physiology and former acting vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has been appointed the institution's 9th substantive vice-chancellor.

Mrs Olatunji-Bello is the wife of the Lagos State Commissioner for environment and water resources, Olatunji Bello.

Though the government is yet to make an official statement on the development, a highly placed source among the state's cabinet members confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The new development may have put an end to the many months of controversies that have trailed the processes of appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor for the university following the completion of a five-year single term of office by the 8th substantive vice-chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

Backstory

The university had been embroiled in controversies surrounding the appointment of Mr Fagbohun's successor leading to the cancellation of two selection processes earlier conducted by the university's former governing council.

As a result of allegations of manipulation and inconsistencies levelled against the then Adebayo Ninalowo-led governing council, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who doubles as the institution's visitor, set up a visitation panel which recommended the dissolution of the governing council.

The panel also recommended reconstitution of another council and that the then registrar of the university, Olayinka Amuni, should embark on leave pending the conclusion of the selection process.

Mr Amuni was accused of not properly guiding the governing council on the laid down procedures meant to be followed by the selection committee.

But critics accused the governor of scheming for the imposition of Mrs Olatunji-Bello. They cited her husband's influence on the governor, especially "in connection with his second term bid."

Mr Olatunji Bello, a close ally of the former governor of the state and political godfather of the incumbent, Bola Tinubu, has been a regular cabinet member in the state since he served during the tenure of Mr Tinubu.

