Nigeria: Insecurity - Nigeria Will Confront Enemies With All Resources - Gbajabiamila

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said Nigeria will confront its enemies with all available human and materials resources in order to tackle the security threats facing the country.

He disclosed this while addressing members of the House on Wednesday after their resumption from summer recess.

"Let it be apparent to those who have made themselves enemies of Nigeria that this 9th House of Representatives will respond to the audacity of their evil with every tool and resource at our disposal, and we will not be deterred," he said.

Gbajabiamila said report of the National Security Summit convened by the house to deliberate on security and articulate recommendations for executive and legislative action had been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari with assurances received that the recommendations would be duly considered and implemented.

"We will follow through to ensure that commitment is met. At the same time, we have begun to take legislative action to implement the Summit's recommendations on statutory reform, amendments and the enactment of new legislation.

"Several such bills have already passed the second reading and now await action in the respective committees," the speaker said.

Gbajabiamila urged the chairmen and members of those committees to act quickly and conscientiously by bringing those bills to the floor as soon as practicable without neglecting other matters of national concern.