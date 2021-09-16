Nigeria: APC Gives Jonathan Condition for Contesting 2023 Presidency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has given former President Goodluck Jonathan the condition under which he can contest the 2023 presidency.

On Wednesday, there were rumours that the immediate past president had joined the ruling party.

But the former president denied this through Ikechukwu Eze, his spokesman.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the APC Caretaker, and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, said if Jonathan joins APC, he will be given the opportunity to contest the next general election.

However, he made it clear that Jonathan will not get an automatic ticket.

Asked to comment on the speculations that Jonathan is about joining the party, he said, "I am hearing that for the first time that we are expecting the former President. That will be great news. We will welcome him; that will also strengthen the party.

"The last National Executive Council of the party actually gave a blanket approval to any individual that if you join APC today, it is as if you are a founding member of the party.

"So, anyone who joins today has the same opportunity to run for any office in this party. It has always been so, so I am not speculating."