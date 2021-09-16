Tanzania: What Exit of 'Game' From Tanzania May Mean for Shopping Mall Developers

The news that giant South African retailer, 'Game', is poised to close shop in Tanzania, must have sent shock waves down the spines of not just the thousands of customers who are used to visit the supermarket looking for bargains, but also of investors, current and prospective, in shopping malls.

Large shopping malls made their debut in the United States in the late 1950s, riding on the shoulders of the love for suburban living, supported by investment in infrastructure especially highways; and the near universal car ownership. Investors poured millions of dollars creating hundreds of thousands of mall space over the years. Malls grew in size and complexity. By 1975, malls and shopping centres accounted for 33% of all retail sales in the United States.

Besides shopping, the Mall was aimed at providing a "third" place for communities. The first two places were the home, where one lived and the work place. The third places are where people go to exchange ideas, form relationships, and create communities. This could be a pub, a park, a place related to worship, the gym or the stadium. The Mall was supposed therefore to, also, bring people together.

By 1986, shopping malls were named as one of the 50 wonders that revolutionalised the lives of consumers. The American Mall reached it peak in 1992, with its final evolution into the mega-mall.

The basic mall layout has remained the same over the years. Two departmental stores at each end connected by smaller shops in between. These bookending departmental stores are known as anchor stores and serve as the main attractions for the rest of the mall.

Come the 2000s, however, consumer habits shifted away from the department store altogether, such that, today, when vacancies occur, the stores become difficult to fill. With newer and better malls coming to the market, the older ones, without their anchor tenants, are left to drift away and drown. As of today, hundreds of malls in the US have already been pronounced dead.