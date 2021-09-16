Tunisia: Over Half Million Families Have Received Exceptional Assistance of 300 Dinars - Trabelsi

16 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Over half a million families have already received an exceptional assistance of 300 dinars and 200 thousand other files for potential recepients are under study, said Thursday, Social Affairs Minister Mohamed Trabelsi.

Attending the start of the new school year at the specialized education centre for the mentally disabled in Menzel Bouzalfa in the governorate of Nabeul, the minister indicated that starting next Saturday at midday, 75 thousand other families will receive this exceptional assistance.

He also pointed out that a budget of more than 20 million dinars has been earmarked for permanent assistance to needy families at a rate of 50 d per pupil and 120d for each student in addition to free transport for 350 thousand pupils and 20 thousand students.

The minister underlined that his department has also reserved a budget of about 6 million dinars for various forms of assistance which are distributed by the Tunisian Union of Social Solidarity on the start of the new school year.

