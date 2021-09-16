Tunisia: Talks Underway to Reopen Toyota's Tunis Office

Tunis/Tunisia — A Japanese Toyota Tsusho Corporation delegation is currently in Tunis to discuss with local authorities the reopening of the Tunis office.

Talks will focus on the FIPA-Tunisia support to the Japanese group so as to achieve new investments in Tunisia, a Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA) press release issued Thursday reads.

The Japanese delegation's meeting with FIPA-Tunisia Director General Abdelbasset Ghanmi also turned on the forthcoming TICAD8, to be hosted by Tunisia in 2022.

Several collaboration avenues were identified between FIPA-Tunisia and the "Mobility 54" Japanese group regarding the preparations for this major Japanese-African event "which will be an unprecedented opportunity to promote the three-way cooperation between Tunisia, Japan and Africa," FIPA said.