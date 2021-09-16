Liberia: Truecaller Crosses 500 Customer Milestone for Its Business Offering

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, September 15, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Truecaller has announced a milestone of 500 customers for its Truecaller for Business offerings. This success has been achieved within a few months of conscientious efforts by the team in helping brands connect with their customers better. The businesses are from more than 25 countries, including Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, who have adopted the solution to add value to their existing businesses.

The offering allows businesses to verify their identities on Truecaller which increases consumer safety by preventing fraud and scam calls. This includes various types of businesses, across large public listed companies, digital natives, startups, e-commerce, education, healthcare, banking and financial services (BFSI) and more verticals.

With frauds and scams using spoofed identities on the rise across the world, there was a dire need to bring in more trust in communications. This is exactly why Verified Caller ID was introduced at the beginning of this year. After repeated user requests, Truecaller has announced another interesting feature to the Verified Business Caller ID solution: Call Reason. Call Reason enables Truecaller Verified Business customers to let their end customers know why they are calling them. It helps in adding context to business calls and improves customer confidence by communicating the reason for the call, even before the call is answered.

Truecaller has observed strong momentum from Banking and Financial Services to Edtech, to Digital Startups, and more. Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are focused emerging markets for the brand and are expected to scale further. Truecaller aims to accelerate its efforts to work closely with the enterprises to build communication efficiency with trust and safety.

Truecaller for Business Highlights:

· Truecaller helps businesses in bringing more trust and efficiency in their communication with the users.

· The Green Caller ID, Green Verified Badge, accurate name and logo and the new Purple Caller ID is for identifying priority calls. And now additionally, businesses can enable Call Reason too.

· This feature will be available by default to close to 280 million Truecaller users globally - on both Android as well as iOS devices.

· Truecaller for Business has business customers across key markets such as in the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and South-East Asia.

Commenting on the success, Priyam Bose Global Head, GTM, Truecaller for Business, said: "Our 500+ verified business solutions customers, spread across key markets globally, are on a journey with us to make business communication more trusted, safer, and efficient. Marquee brands/enterprises across traditional and digital first businesses are leveraging it to safeguard their brand reputation and bring efficiency to their day-to-day business communication with customers. Our latest offering, Call Reason, is a great value add to the otherwise context-less calls that were an increasing problem for consumers and businesses alike. Call Reason enables businesses to let their customers know precisely why they are calling them and augment customer confidence by communicating even before the call is answered"

An official spokesperson for Swiggy, a prominent food delivery service in India and one of Truecaller's early clients, had this to say: "Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID helps us reach out successfully to our customers and also helps us optimize our delivery attempts. This has helped us deliver on time. We are also one of the early access users of the Call Reason top-up feature of this solution and it has assisted in adding more context to our delivery calls and improving customer confidence by communicating even before our call is picked up."

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Mediacraft Associates.

About Truecaller:

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for close to 280 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and 30 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. For more information please visit: business.truecaller.com

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)