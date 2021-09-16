Ghana: New Regions Improving Local Economy - President of National House of Chiefs

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, has said the creation of new administrative regions, as well as Regional Houses of Chiefs, have accelerated the equitable distribution of development in all parts of the country.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II said this last Sunday when he joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to inaugurate the newly constructed Regional Coordinating Council of the Western North Region.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, who is also the President of the Western North Regional House of Chiefs, said that the "remarkable improvements in the economy of this area, driven by new infrastructure projects has underscored President Akufo-Addo's wisdom in the creation of the new regions."

The Chief said, "we believe that it is for this reason among many good others that the good people of this country have given you the mandate to govern this country for the second term to continue the development program you have outlined for this country."

In addition to the new Administrative Block for the Regional Coordinating Council, he said the Regional Education Directorate at Bibiani and the Regional Health Directorate at Bodi are notable projects that have brought significant development to an area, where people, hitherto, had to travel several hours to Sekondi-Takoradi to access the services of these key institutions.

He stressed that the construction of Controller and Accountant General Directorate at Juaboso, Regional Office for Department of Feeder roads at Enchi, the Awaso Senior High School, the construction of Enchi-Elubo road, Wiawso Township roads and its environs, Wiawso- Akontombra road and the Subiri Junction-Chirano-Etwebo Roads have also invigorated the local economy created more jobs for the people.