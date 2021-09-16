Ghana: Government to Support Ghanaians to Buy Houses - - Works and Housing Minister

About 65% of Ghanaians need some form of support to afford decent homes.

To this extent, the government will reduce the cost of constructing houses to enable Ghanaians to afford decent homes.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, who disclosed this, said the government would reduce by 30% the cost of constructing houses for the private sector in the housing industry.

He said the 30% reduction would go into the provision of land, construction of access roads to the construction sites, provision of electricity and adequate water for the private contractors in the housing industry.

He added that if the government provided these facilities, contractors would not pass all the construction costs of housing projects to people who want to buy houses.

Mr Asenso-Boakye, who was interacting with a delegation from the French Agency for Development (AFD) led by the French Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Anne-Sophie Ave, in Accra, disclosed that the government was also working with international financial institutions to assist banks in the country with long term capital to enable them (banks) lend to Ghanaians affordable loans to buy houses.

On her part, Ms Ave said the AFD would provide technical and financial support to assist this laudable housing plan to enable the government to provide affordable housing for Ghanaians.

She said AFD is currently working with the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) and the State Housing Company (SHC) to explore areas in which it (AFD) could assist the two institutions provide Ghanaians with affordable homes.

Public Relations Unit of Ministry of Works and Housing