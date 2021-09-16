Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod for Phase II UHAS Expansion

13 September 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for work to begin on the second phase of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), in Ho, in the Volta Region.

The Chinese government-funded the first phase of the University through its development Agency, China AID, at the cost of 104,850,000RMB (Chinese Yuan), equivalent to some $16 million.

The facility has an administration block, classrooms, library, laboratory, auditorium, student's activity centre, and a cafeteria for the School of Basic and Biomedical Sciences.

Phase I of the project, which covers a total construction area of 10,386 meters, was completed and handed over to the University some five years ago.

Speaking after the sod-cutting ceremony last Friday, President Akufo-Addo said the government recognises that, despite the facilities present in UHAS, it still requires additional infrastructural projects to deliver on its mandate effectively.

Due to that, the government secured $60 million from the Chinese government for the second phase of the expansion project.

President Akufo-Addo said as a demonstration of the government's commitment to the project, the government has made available GH¢6.2 million counterpart funding for the preliminary works to cover the extension of electricity, municipal water supply, construction of storm and waste drains and all ancillary services required for the project implementation.

Commending the University's management for constructing ultramodern student hostels from internally generated funds, the President assured the UHAS that the government would not renege on its commitment to help it provide quality education for its students.

