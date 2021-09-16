Ghana: Oti Region RCC to Be Completed in November

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of his tour of the Oti Region on Thursday, inspected construction works on the new Administration Block of the Region's Coordinating Council, which is expected to be completed in November this year.

Accompanied by the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, and Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, President Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and urged the contractor to ensure it is completed on schedule.

When completed, the administration complex will house all the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) departments and other institutions to ensure effective and efficient administration of the Region.

The new Oti RCC administration block is among six new administration structures constructed for the six newly created Regions and the first to be completed for use.

On Sunday, 5th September 2021, the President commissioned the newly constructed office complex for use by the Western-North Regional Coordinating Council building. It is the first of the six RCC buildings to be completed.

In Dambai, the President inspected ongoing works on the Oti Compost Plant, whose sod he cut on 22nd October 2020, and has created some 200 jobs for youth in the Region.

With civil works 80% complete, beneficiary districts include Krachi East, Nkwanta South, Biakoye, Kadjebi, Jasikan and Krachi Nchumuru.

The CEO of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, told the President that the equipment required to operationalise the facility have arrived in the country and will be installed in the coming weeks.

Once completed, he told the President that some 120 people would be employed directly at the facility.

The facility will include a solid waste treatment plant (compost plant), medical waste treatment plant, plastic recycling plant, tire recycling plant, laboratory, and offices.

The Compost Plant has an 80% waste recovery rate and can process 400 tons of solid waste on a 16-hour shift. The plant is designed to process 60 tons of compost per day additionally.

The 60 tons of compost that would be produced daily at the plant would replace over 864,000 bags of chemical fertilisers imported into Ghana. This would be a major saving on the country's foreign exchange requirement.

It is anticipated that about 216,000 bags of compost would be produced annually per plant, with additional 600,000 seedlings raised for distribution to commercial farms, mines reclamation and Governmental planting for food and jobs programme