Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Refunds Salary Increment From January to August

8 September 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refunded GH₵237,974,00 as salary increment from January to August this year to the Pensions and Salary Accounts of the Controller and Accountant-General's Department.

The refund is a promised President Akufo-Addo made during this year's May Day celebrations where he announced a freeze on his salary, that of the Vice President, ministers and deputy ministers, as well as all other government appointees as a measure to reduce the stress on the country's overburden public finance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, who disclosed this on Tuesday at the weekly Jubilee House Press briefing, explained that, when the President received his accrued salary from January to August this year, he noticed that the directive to freeze increments on his pay for 2021 had not been enforced.

Thus, "leading by example," President Akufo-Addo wrote a cheque on September 2, 2021, to cover the increments on his salary to reflect the decision he took to reduce the stress on the public purse.

The salary increments were proposed by Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu led Presidential Committee on Emoluments, but the President had pledged to freeze salary increments for the Executive well before the Committee approved salary adjustments for Article 71 officeholders.

The Director of Communications said other appointees of State, including the Vice President, are all to refund the salary increments that they had received.

He said the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had communicated that directive to all ministers, deputy ministers and Staff at the Presidency.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X