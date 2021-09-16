Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Refunds Salary Increment From January to August

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refunded GH₵237,974,00 as salary increment from January to August this year to the Pensions and Salary Accounts of the Controller and Accountant-General's Department.

The refund is a promised President Akufo-Addo made during this year's May Day celebrations where he announced a freeze on his salary, that of the Vice President, ministers and deputy ministers, as well as all other government appointees as a measure to reduce the stress on the country's overburden public finance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, who disclosed this on Tuesday at the weekly Jubilee House Press briefing, explained that, when the President received his accrued salary from January to August this year, he noticed that the directive to freeze increments on his pay for 2021 had not been enforced.

Thus, "leading by example," President Akufo-Addo wrote a cheque on September 2, 2021, to cover the increments on his salary to reflect the decision he took to reduce the stress on the public purse.

The salary increments were proposed by Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu led Presidential Committee on Emoluments, but the President had pledged to freeze salary increments for the Executive well before the Committee approved salary adjustments for Article 71 officeholders.

The Director of Communications said other appointees of State, including the Vice President, are all to refund the salary increments that they had received.

He said the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had communicated that directive to all ministers, deputy ministers and Staff at the Presidency.