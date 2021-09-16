West Africa: ECOWAS Member States Meet in Accra to Discuss Guinea's Political Impasse

16 September 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

Leaders of ECOWAS member states are meeting in Accra, Ghana, Monday to discuss the military take over in Guinea and the possible return of power to a civilian government.

At an extraordinary summit held virtually on Wednesday, September 8, the members suspended Guinea's membership. They demanded a return to constitutional order, days after the country's military removed President Alpha Conde from power.

The West Africa's regional bloc also demanded the immediate release of Conde, who was arrested by Guinea's special forces led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya last Sunday.

The leaders at the meeting also agreed to send a high-level mission to Guinea on Thursday, September 9, while at the end of the mission's work, ECOWAS would re-examine its position on the matter.

Last week, Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, with the ECOWAS delegation, visited Guinea to discuss the possibilities of the coup-makers returning power to civilian rule, but it's alleged that Commander Mamady Doumbouya outlined some conditions which would make him hand over to a civilian government.

One of the critical issues to be discussed at today's meeting would be whether the regional bloc will impose trade sanctions on Guinea now or later.

The trade sanctions will seek to disrupt the military leadership and create hardships in Guinea's economy, which will make them unpopular.

Similar trade sanctions were imposed on West African neighbour Mali in August 2020 after Mali soldiers detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X