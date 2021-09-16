Ghana: Five Districts in the Volta Region to Benefit From Phase III of Government Water Project

One hundred and eighty-three communities in five districts in the Volta Region are to benefit from the Phase III of the government supply water project.

The beneficiary districts are Central Tongu, North Tongu, Ho West, Adaklu and Agortime Ziope Districts.

Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, who disclosed this to journalists at Adaklu, said the project has already started, and 33% has been completed.

He said it would cost the government £11 million and supply water to 222,075 people in the beneficiary communities.

He said communities along the Waya to Kutime road have already benefited from Phase I and II of the government water supply projects.

He told the press that the government considered the supply of water and a good sanitary environment as critical components in human development and would continue to implement policies to make water available to every Ghanaian by 2030.

On her part, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, disclosed that the government had earmarked $1.4 billion for urban water supply to end water problems in urban Ghana, adding that GHC300 million has already been spent to connect rural communities to potable water systems.

She was in the Region to inspect water supply projects started by the government.