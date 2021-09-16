Ghana: Provisional Results of the 2021 Census Will Be Out Next Week

16 September 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Ishmael Batoma

The preliminary report on the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) will be out in the next six days.

A statement released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said the preliminary report of the 2021 Census would be published on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

The preliminary report contains provisional results of the 2021 Census. It will provide information such as administrative units and sex, household size by administrative units, number and types of structures in the administrative units and population density.

After the preliminary report, the GSS will release a Residential Proximity to Essential Services Report on October 19, 2021.

This report will present a geographic analysis of residential access to essential services such as basic education and primary healthcare at the district level.

The GSS also hinted that it would announce a General Report of the 2021 Census on November 18, 2021.

"The general report will present summary statistics from selected modules of the 2021 PHC questionnaire on age-sex composition; demographic, social and economic profile; housing conditions, household amenities and assets; sanitation; and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) device ownership and usage," it added.

According to the GSS, thematic reports on the 2021 Census, which contain detailed information on disaggregated statistics on policy-relevant topics at the national, regional and district levels, would be published from May 2022 to December 2022.

"The thematic reports that would be released includes that of fertility; mortality; migration, urbanisation; rurality; population growth dynamics; literacy and education; economic activities, housing conditions, amenities, and assets; household socio-economic status; and water and sanitation" it said.

It added that other thematic areas that would be covered are gender dimensions; population projections; household dynamics; human development; children; youth; poverty dimensions; progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); progress towards Agenda 2063; elderly (Ageing); disability and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) (Digitalisation).

In all, the GSS will release six different reports on the 2021 Population and Housing Census and eight interactive and user-friendly products such as policy briefs and interactive census results in the dashboard within the next two years, it said

The 2021 PHC was Ghana's first fully digital census which used technology to capture data at real-time; the process also ensures quality data monitoring, facilitates faster data processing and faster release of the census data.

