Namibia: Community Radio Station Created to Preserve Kwedam

KWEDAM speaking San community members in Western Zambezi have started an online-based radio station in an effort to preserve their language and cultural values.

The Namibian visited the Namibia Kwedam Community Radio station at Chetto village, situated about 190 kilometres from Katima Mulilo.

The youthful team are proud to be part of the initiative, which they ultimately believe will change their livelihoods for the better.

"Our language is dying a natural death because since independence it is not being taught in schools," said Sophia Samboko (35), a newsreader at the station.

"We want our children to be proud of the Kwedam language. At the moment they are growing up mixing Kwedam with the languages they are taught at school, and this strips the authenticity of our language," she said.

Samboko urged the youth and children from the Kwedam tribe to take education seriously.

"It is only through education that we will emancipate ourselves from poverty. Also, do not be consumed by alcohol and drug abuse because it is destroying us," she pleaded.

Another volunteer at the station, Collins Anderson (23), said being involved with the radio station has changed his life, keeping him away from other social evils. He said many youths in the area have dropped out of school because of poverty.

"This radio station, if it grows bigger, has the potential to employ a lot of the youth in our community," he said. He appealed to the government to electrify the village, particularly for school pupils who study at night.

The radio station was started in 2019, with equipment sponsored by Cultural Survival and Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). Station manager Sonner Geria said it broadcasts from 07h00 to 17h00 from Monday to Friday. Geria added that they cannot broadcast beyond 17h00, as they depend on solar power.

"We source our content from newspapers and we do our own stories locally. Many local artists bring their music to us too."

Geria appealed to the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology to bring transmission to their area because since independence they have been left out in terms of access to information, a right enjoyed by other Namibians.

"Our local people are left out as most of them don't have access to the internet," he said, adding that they are in the process of acquiring a broadcasting licence, after which they would like to incorporate other San languages.