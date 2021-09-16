Namibia: 1 500 Dairy Industry Jobs Under Threat

NAMIBIA'S dairy industry is fighting for survival in the face of decreasing production volumes and a high-cost regime pushing producers out of the sector.

This is also threatening the jobs of about 1 500 people in all sections of the sector.

In a statement, Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) commodities analyst Petrina Sakaria said the biggest blow to the industry has been the losses incurred in the past five years.

This was due to a significant decline in raw milk volumes produced between 2015 and last year, Sakaria said.

Kokkie Adriaanse, the chairperson of the Namibia Dairy Producers' Association, told Farmer's Weekly in February raw milk production dropped from 21,8 million litres in 2019 to current levels of 17,2 million litres - a 21,1% decline.

This year's production is forecast to drop to 12 million litres.

The association and other stakeholders have petitioned the government for a subsidy on animal feed to reduce costs, but a decision on the matter is still pending.

NAU chief executive officer Roelie Venter told Farmer's Weekly the industry has requested a subsidy of N$2 per litre on raw milk.

He said most animal feed is imported from South Africa, and with transport constituting about 20% of the cost, production costs are pushed up.

"This erodes local producers' competitiveness and makes it virtually impossible to compete against imported milk. Milk sent from Cape Town to Windhoek can be sold for less than locally produced milk. Should the government introduce a subsidy it would go a long way in getting the industry up and going again," he said.

Adriaanse said some milk producers have been forced out of the industry, and that has contributed to drastically reduced volumes of raw milk produced in Namibia.

Despite the country's milk production cost index showing that total expenses increased 10,4% year on year, no significant change has been seen in the price of raw milk.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also worsened the situation in the past two years, according to Namibia Dairies managing director Leonie Prinsloo.

Namibia Dairies is the biggest buyer and processor of raw milk, sourced from selected farmers and its state-of-the-art !Aimab Superfarm near Mariental.

Since the early 2000s, the number of these affiliated milk producers has reportedly dropped from 45 to about 11.

Sakaria also blamed the dire situation on the unfavourable exchange rates, increasing fodder and other input costs, as well as recurring droughts that have affected irrigation dams' water levels.

She highlighted the need for government support if the sector is to survive.

"The looting witnessed in South Africa recently has shown why primary production in Namibia is key and needs to be supported," she said, adding that Namibia must be able to supply the whole value-addition chain with sufficient raw materials.

Sakaria welcomed the control of the importation and exportation of dairy products and dairy product substitutes bill passed by the National Assembly in June 2020 as a sign of the government's willingness to support the local dairy industry.

"The legislation would provide the minister an opportunity to protect the dairy industry in a similar way as other agricultural production sectors," the NAU's statement said.

The absence of national support measures could lead to the collapse of the country's dairy industry.

At the beginning of August, Namibia Dairies announced measures to safeguard the company's sustainability and mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the crippled dairy sector.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had an exceedingly harsh impact on an industry that has continuously been challenged for many years. The current economic climate continues to derail plans the group put in place to ensure sustainability," Prinsloo said.

Measures included a reduction on overtime and operational expenses, optimising delivery routes, reviewing external agency business opportunities, extensive investigation of product profitability and negotiating better supplier rates.

Other measures included a 20% salary cut from 1 August to 31 October.

Contacted for comment, Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform spokesperson Jona Musheko said minister Calle Schlettwein will provide a comprehensive response on the issue in parliament today.