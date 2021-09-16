Namibia: Ecn Boss Says Swapo Links Are 'Neither Here Nor There'

NEW chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Elsie Nghikembwa says she will not be drawn into discussions about her alleged political affiliation to Swapo, as such talks do not matter.

Nghikembwa, whose appointment was approved during a chaotic and now disputed parliament session, says allegations that her appointment at the ECN was a political deployment to protect the interests of Swapo are "neither here nor there".

"It is not what people say that makes you who you are. I know who I am, I know what I have done in life, and I know I can do this job, and that is where it ends. I respect the politicians and whatever views they have, but those are not my views. For me it is neither here nor there," she told The Namibian yesterday.

Nghikembwa and two other commissioners of the ECN, Emmerentia Leonard and Joram Rukambe, were sworn into their new roles yesterday.

Nghikembwa, who assumes duty today, promised to tackle some of the burning and most talked-about issues at the commission head-on.

She takes the position previously held by longserving chairperson Notemba Tjipueja.

Nghikembwa said she would first reflect on how the commission conducted past elections to identify shortcomings, and then strategise how to address them for the purposes of improving future elections.

She said she would strive to improve and strengthen the ECN's engagement with various stakeholders.

"Stakeholders play a vital role in building institutions and in a democracy - not only political parties, but youth organisations, the media and civil society organisations. My priority will be to strengthen that relationship to build trust," Nghikembwa said.

The new ECN boss also wants to strengthen the commission's civic and voter-education campaigns.

She said she will work with relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, to discuss how civic education can be incorporated into the school curriculum.

She believes civic education should be taught to all Namibians - from primary school until university.

"It is important that people really start to appreciate the value of participating in this process that eventually affects their lives," she said.

Nghikembwa said she will also ensure that the ECN fully implements its own provisions regulating political party funding.

"We have dealt with this issue already in the previous commission, but I agree there is a lot that needs to be done about it. I will make it my priority to make sure political parties comply with the established regulations," she said.

The new ECN boss said she will ensure that recent recommendations from a study compiled by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance on Namibia's electoral processes are implemented.

That particular report revealed that the ECN is currently not fully implementing its mandate due to various legal contradictions with other legal instruments in the country.

Electoral law is also not in sync with various constitutional amendments, the report stated.

Nghikembwa said the ECN and the government have agreed in principle to work together to realise the commission's independence.