Uganda: KCCA Defers Renaming City Roads After Bmk

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) yesterday proposed renaming three city roads in recognition of the late Orthodox Archbishop of Uganda Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga and businessman Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige (BMK) for their works.

But a final resolution was not reached after one councillor noted that it would look awkward to name a road in honour of Archbishop Lwanga yet his predecessor, Theodros Nankyama, was recognised in a similar manner.

Council speaker Zahrah Luyirika then directed that the renaming of the roads be deferred to the physical planning committee but finalised expeditiously so that in the sitting, expected on September 28, a resolution is reached.

KCCA is tasked with street naming and numbering to maintain a comprehensive, unambiguous and accurate list of streets covering all properties in the city.

During her submission, Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura had tabled proposals from her executive that two roads- Wampewo Avenue, which is adjacent to Hotel Africana and the one between Ggaba Road to Reste Corner be renamed in memory of BMK.

The local leadership of Muyenga led by their village chairman, according to Ms Nyanjura, proposed that the businessman deserved a memorial in their area because he imported bikes and vehicles.

For Archbishop Lwanga, a road connecting Masiro to Nakibinge Road was proposed to be named after him.

KCCA also asked Parliament to push for an Act to enable the creation of the BMK sickle cell trust.

"It would be limited to his memory if we confined ourselves to Kampala alone as we recognise this great son of our country. It is our proposal that his memory is extended across the country. We propose to Parliament through an Act to create the Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige Sickle Cell Fund," Ms Nyanjura said.

She added that the Fund would help patients and families affected by the disease and also promote further medical research on how to mitigate the effects.