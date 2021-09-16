Uganda: Mubende Nmg Reporter Dies in Road Accident

16 September 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Wilson Kutamba

By FRED SSEWAJJE

Sabiiti Magembe, a Nation Media Group (NMG) correspondent in Mubende District has died after being knocked by a speeding car.

Magembe was involved in an accident in the wee hours of Thursday morning along Mubende-Kampala highway at Namagogo Way Bridge as he was headed for Mubende Town.

An eyewitness, Herbert Mukundo told Daily Monitor that Magembe was riding a motorcycle before he was knocked dead -from behind- by a speeding vehicle.

"The Noah car that knocked him was white in colour with no number plate and side mirrors. After knocking him the two people in the car ran away, abandoning the car," Mukondo revealed.

According to Mukondo, "sticks, machetes and sacs full of knives and other metals were found in the car that has now been taken to Mubende police post."

Magembe who sustained multiple injuries was rushed to True Vein private hospital in Mubende Town where he died on arrival.

The occupants of the car were still at large and police had not yet issued a statement on the accident by press time.

At the time of death, Magembe was the area correspondent for Nation Media Group's NTV Uganda and 93.3 KFM radio.

