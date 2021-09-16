South Africa: Banyana Banyana Coach Names 20-Woman Squad for Cosafa Cup

The women's national team is currently in Lagos, Nigeria where they are currently participating in the Aisha Buhari Cup which commenced on Wednesday, 15 September and will conclude on Tuesday, 21 September.

The cup named after the first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari aims to raise awareness with challenges faced by woman in Africa and the rest of the world and will see Africa's top women's national teams battle it out for the title and continental bragging rights. The participating nations are; Nigeria, Mali, Cameroon, Morocco, Ghana and South Africa.

The COSAFA Cup squad consists of twelve players who are part of the Buhari Cup while the notable addition is that of Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies forward Chabana Reitumetse who will officially get her senior women's international debut.

With her eyes set on the AWCON qualifiers, Ellis has encouraged more players to get travel documents in order to stay ready for when national team opportunity knocks on the door.

"Each tournament determines what happens in the next one and this is already our preparation for the AWCON qualifiers. We face challenges sometimes with players who we want to be included in the squad but do not have travel documents and that leaves the situation out of our hands," said Ellis.

Banyana Banyana will lock horns with Ghana on Friday, 17 September 2021 and Nigeria on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 before returning home to begin preparations for the COSAFA Cup.

Banyana Banyana squad for COSAFA Cup

Goalkeepers:

1. Kaylin Swart (JVW FC)

2. Mapaseka Mpuru (University of Pretoria)

Defenders:

3. Karabo Makhurubetshi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

4. Tiisetso Makhubela (Tshwane University of Technology)

5. Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

6. Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower FC)

7. Janine Van Wyk (Glasgow City)

8. Koketso Tlailane (Tshwane University of Technology)

Midfielders:

9. Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC)

10. Oratile Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

11. Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC)

12. Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape)

13. Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC)

14. Sibulele Holweni (University of Western Cape)

Forwards:

15. Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

16. Ntombifikile Ndlovu (Sunflower FC)

17. Kgaelebane Mohlakoana (Bloemfontein Celtic FC)

18. Amanda Mthandi (University of Johannesburg)

19. Rhoda Mulaudzi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

20. Chabana Reitumetse (Bloemfontein Celtic FC)