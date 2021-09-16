South Africa: A Fossil of Finance - Firstrand Says It Will No Longer Fund New Coal-Fired Power Stations

16 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy may see new power plants fuelled by coal on the horizon, but finding the money will be no easy task. Banking group FirstRand Limited said this week it will no longer provide finance for new coal power plants.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe envisions an additional 1,500MW of new coal-fired power getting plugged into the national grid by 2030. As is often the case with ANC "planning", little thought is given to where the money will come from.

FirstRand is the latest bank to turn off the cash taps for coal.

"The group will no longer finance new coal-fired power stations and from 2026 will no longer provide direct project finance to new coal mines," it said in a SENS announcement.

This forms part of the group's strategy to reduce its carbon financing footprint and coal exposure as it strives to be "net zero by 2050 across operational and financed emissions".

The scientific link between coal-fired emissions and climate change has forced a major rethink among banks globally about the provision of finance for the fossil fuel against the backdrop of growing public and investor demands that companies clean up their environmental, social...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X