South Africa: United Rugby Championship - Bulls and Sharks to Lead Charge for South Africa

The United Rugby Championship is a new cross-hemisphere tournament that will give South African teams the chance to qualify for the prestigious European Champions Cup.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers have been getting ready for the United Rugby Championship (URC) for the past 12 months.

The challenge of playing in European conditions and competing across a northern-hemisphere season - which, in this case, will run from 24 September to 18 June 2022 - will test the depth of the squads as well as the management skills of the coaches like never before.

The South African teams that perform well enough in the 2021/22 edition of the URC - either by topping the South African pool or finishing among the top eight sides on the 16-team table - will qualify for the 2022/23 Champions Cup. The latter competition - which, as the name suggests, features the best clubs in Europe - will further stretch the South African teams' resources.

While the 2021/22 season will be tough, the 2022/23 season will be even tougher as the SA teams are forced to play even more fixtures across two different competitions: the URC and...