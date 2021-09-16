South Africa: No Panic As Boks Make Minimal Changes for Return Clash Against Wallabies

15 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

There are only two changes to the Springbok squad to face the Wallabies in Brisbane, in their fourth-round Championship clash on Saturday.

Following last week's 28-26 defeat to Australia, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has shown exactly why the Boks have risen to No 1 in the world rankings by refusing to panic.

After a lacklustre performance in Gold Coast, where the defence was passive and the discipline "poor", Nienaber would have been within his rights to wield an axe to send a message to underperformers, if nothing else.

But the current Bok set-up is not about making decisions emotionally and reacting to every setback with panic. Yes, it was a poor performance against the Wallabies last week and yes, several players -- notably flyhalf Handre Pollard and outside centre Lukhanyo Am -- underperformed by their own high standards.

Yet the only changes to the side see lock Marvin Orie come in for the concussed Lood de Jager and prop Trevor Nyakane start at loosehead with Steven Kitshoff moving to the bench in a rotational switch. That means prop Ox Nche drops out of the 23 this week.

Star wing Cheslin Kolbe has only just started running after a leg injury...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X