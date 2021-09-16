Nigeria: 'Hospital Killed My Son, Not People Who Shot Him' - Father of Slain Police Officer

16 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

The officer was shot at close range by gunmen who stormed a hotel where he was on security duty.

Nineteen bullets were extracted from the corpse of a police officer who was shot dead in June by gunmen in Akwa Ibom State, the father of the deceased officer has said.

The man, Nsima Christian, said his son's life would have probably been saved if he had received prompt medical attention.

He said the medical facility, Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo, which he was taken to, had refused to treat him because he was unable to pay N2 million to the hospital.

The 27-year-old police Corporal, Odudu Christian, died eight days after he was taken to the hospital, the dad said.

He was serving in the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the police in Akwa Ibom.

"I deposited N500, 000 and the commander of Counter Terrorism Unit added N1 million but they refused to treat my son," Mr Christian told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Christian said he later paid the remaining N500,000, but that his son was still unattended to by the hospital.

"The hospital killed my son, not the people who shot him," he said.

Allegations are false - Hospital

Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, however, dismissed Mr Christian's allegations as false.

"The patient was given the best of services. We didn't look at whether he had paid money or not," Sunday Udoh, the director of clinical services in the hospital, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Udoh said the patient was examined by many consultants. He refused to say more than, claiming that the hospital would not want to divulge patient information to a third-party.

"Whatever we do to a patient remains confidential to the patient even when the patient has died, except compelled by the court," Mr Udoh said, while declining to respond to a question if an operation was done to remove the bullets before the patient died.

The hospital's head of legal services, Ifreke Ekanem, a lawyer, was present during PREMIUM TIMES' interview with Mr Udoh.

Mr Odudu was shot at close range on June 1 by some gunmen who stormed a hotel in Uyo where he was posted for security duties. Another police officer, who was also shot in the hotel, had died instantly.

The gunmen, who had dressed in military uniform, were later apprehended by the police, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko MacDon said.

