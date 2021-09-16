Libya: Moussa Al-Kouni - I Am in Algeria to Brief President Tebboune About My Visits to Libya's Southern Neighboring Countries

16 September 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-Vice President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Moussa al-Kouni said Thursday that his one-day visit to Algeria was aimed at briefing the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune about his visits to the neighboring countries in southern Libya.

"I am here to meet with the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune to brief him about these trips and developments in Libya," especially since "President Tebboune is interested in all the details concerning the Libyan issue," stressed the Libyan official.

The Vice President of the Libyan Presidential Council was welcomed upon his arrival in Algiers by the Minister of Foreigns Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra.

